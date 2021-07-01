$450.67 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to announce $450.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $448.00 million to $455.60 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $510.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOKF. Truist raised their price target on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

BOKF traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.29. The stock had a trading volume of 135,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,981. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $98.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238 over the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in BOK Financial by 95.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 34.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,423,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $21,933,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,603,000 after purchasing an additional 271,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $11,027,000. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

