479,447 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Purchased by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 479,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,304,000. Baidu makes up 6.7% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Baidu as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,361,000 after buying an additional 467,284 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 126.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after buying an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.16. The company had a trading volume of 104,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,657. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.