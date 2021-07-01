$486.34 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to announce sales of $486.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $495.00 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $460.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

PZZA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.98. The company had a trading volume of 251,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,124. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $110.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

