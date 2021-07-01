500,000 Shares in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) Bought by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth $140,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth $149,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth $198,000.

Shares of Foresight Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,235. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

