54,390 Shares in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,390 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,330,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,036,000 after acquiring an additional 121,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after buying an additional 246,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,757,000 after buying an additional 32,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,581,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 210,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBI opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.35. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.71.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The company had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

