$561.57 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will report sales of $561.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $535.80 million to $580.00 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $349.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $605,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,529 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth $211,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $1,813,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

