601,509 Shares in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 601,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

OTCMKTS:OEPWU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 29,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,676. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.