61,506 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 110,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 84,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 611.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,036,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,693,000 after buying an additional 84,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,743,102 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.