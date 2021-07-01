$70,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to report sales of $70,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $270,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220,000.00 to $310,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,512.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,910,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,137,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,434,000 after buying an additional 1,124,853 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after buying an additional 785,410 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 308,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 908.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 290,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $249.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

