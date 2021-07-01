$75.91 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report $75.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.80 million and the highest is $76.02 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $84.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $317.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $310.40 million to $324.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $340.35 million, with estimates ranging from $328.40 million to $352.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Capital One Financial cut National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NHI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.92. 382,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,672. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $78.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.