$94.80 Million in Sales Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to post sales of $94.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.87 million and the highest is $95.73 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $62.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year sales of $385.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.12 million to $390.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $385.16 million, with estimates ranging from $377.74 million to $392.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

SKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.25. 21,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.86. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.