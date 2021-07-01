A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. A10 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $870.80 million, a P/E ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.91. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,562 shares of company stock valued at $71,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in A10 Networks by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 103,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

