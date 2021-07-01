Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Short Interest Update

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the May 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NEVPF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 32,240 shares. Abliva AB has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10.
About Abliva AB (publ)
Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Abliva AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abliva AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.