Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Short Interest Update

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the May 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEVPF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 32,240 shares. Abliva AB has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Abliva AB (publ)

Abliva AB (publ), a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine. The company is developing KL1333 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases; NV354, which is in the preparation for clinical trials for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency; and NeuroSTAT for traumatic brain injury.

