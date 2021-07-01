ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Upgraded to Add by FIX

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was upgraded by investment analysts at FIX to an “add” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 87,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 61.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in ABM Industries by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

