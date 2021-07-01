Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in June

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of AGRPY stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92. Absa Group has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $21.77.

Separately, Investec raised Absa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

