Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,542 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDK. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,029,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CDK Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CDK Global by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,949,000 after purchasing an additional 415,670 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 894.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 59,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDK shares. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.