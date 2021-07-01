Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165,517 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,427,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,391,000 after buying an additional 150,955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSK stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.73 million, a P/E ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.92.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

