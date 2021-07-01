Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $42,000 Stock Position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,409 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fluent were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,269,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after buying an additional 437,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Fluent by 15.7% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 368,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 57,806 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLNT shares. TheStreet lowered Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 2.79.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

