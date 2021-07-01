Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 93.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth $55,265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,494,000 after purchasing an additional 429,995 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 764,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,383,000 after purchasing an additional 298,282 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,681,000 after purchasing an additional 238,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,902 shares of company stock worth $4,746,176 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $95.28 on Thursday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

