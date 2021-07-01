Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,882 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 603.2% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 905,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 776,484 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3,004.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 683,159 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,736,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 408,300 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 485,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 372,005 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBI. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -438.28 and a beta of 2.71. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

