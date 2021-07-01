Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 847 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

NYSE KMX opened at $129.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $138.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.04.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

