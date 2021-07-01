Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OII. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on OII shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of OII opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 3.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.79. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.