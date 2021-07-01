Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.710-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.76 billion-$49.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.17 billion.Accenture also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $294.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $297.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.13.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,521,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

