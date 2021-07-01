Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the May 31st total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACER. Zacks Investment Research raised Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

ACER stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. Acer Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.87.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.