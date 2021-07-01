Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ANIOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Acerinox stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.17 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Acerinox will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.217 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Acerinox’s payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

