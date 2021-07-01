Adam J. Weiss Sells 10,000 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $521,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam J. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $315,120.00.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after acquiring an additional 714,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,136,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,129,000 after buying an additional 612,537 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after buying an additional 583,844 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 21.7% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,779,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,143,000 after buying an additional 495,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CSOD. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

