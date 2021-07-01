Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Research Coverage Started at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $49.14 on Monday. Adyen has a twelve month low of $29.08 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

