AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 125,864 shares.The stock last traded at $99.87 and had previously closed at $100.15.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.52.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $1,418,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,101.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $2,998,792.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,153,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,616 shares of company stock worth $15,665,020 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 16.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in AeroVironment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in AeroVironment by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

