AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.38.

About AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF)

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. The company also operates a stadium and an youth academy. In addition, it sells tickets online. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for AFC Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.