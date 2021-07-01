Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$51.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFN shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of AFN opened at C$38.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.42. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.47. The stock has a market cap of C$723.29 million and a PE ratio of -2,568.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$253.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.3099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

