AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Update

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,800 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the May 31st total of 262,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AIKI opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $85.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.56. AIkido Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.55.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 121,548 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 261,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 476,931 shares during the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

