AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Update

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,800 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the May 31st total of 262,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
AIKI opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $85.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.56. AIkido Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.55.
AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
About AIkido Pharma
AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
