Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.87. 2,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 165,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Several brokerages have commented on AKYA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.48.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.70). The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million. Analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.