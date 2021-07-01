Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AKZOY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

