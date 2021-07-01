Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Kepler Capital Markets

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akzo Nobel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

AKZOY opened at $41.31 on Thursday. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

