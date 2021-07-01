Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives $81.40 Average PT from Analysts

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist started coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $418,582.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,381,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829 in the last ninety days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Albany International by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN opened at $89.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. Research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

