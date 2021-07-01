Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

AA opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -89.85 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Alcoa by 83.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alcoa by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 226,670 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

