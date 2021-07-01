Algert Global LLC Acquires 199 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $227.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.02. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $231.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total transaction of $1,264,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,379,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,256.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,165 shares of company stock worth $8,357,696 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

