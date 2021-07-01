Algert Global LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,402 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,880 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,894,000 after purchasing an additional 333,396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after purchasing an additional 92,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 305.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,337 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $171,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 116,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 276,551 shares of company stock valued at $13,563,966 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $55.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.