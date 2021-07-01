Algert Global LLC Invests $316,000 in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 34,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 11,497.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,539 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 155.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 445,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 425,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXW stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.16. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. On average, analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CXW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target for the company.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

