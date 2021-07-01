Algert Global LLC Invests $359,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $150.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

