Algert Global LLC Purchases New Shares in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Avaya by 905.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $217,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.76 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

