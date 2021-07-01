Algert Global LLC Sells 1,805 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 718.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

