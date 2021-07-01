Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,142,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 533.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,940,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,299,000.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.92.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,685 shares of company stock worth $7,084,035 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $161.53 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.17 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.