Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $696.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,882.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,459 shares of company stock worth $11,305,765 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.