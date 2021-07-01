Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.83 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Algorand has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.59 billion and $127.24 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00033544 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00239173 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038726 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011772 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,012.19 or 0.03034202 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,578,840,909 coins and its circulating supply is 3,103,744,711 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

