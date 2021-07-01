Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 179,764 shares.The stock last traded at $17.48 and had previously closed at $20.39.

ALGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The company has a market cap of $647.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 70.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

