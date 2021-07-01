Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ATD.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.93.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ATD.B opened at C$45.55 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$36.03 and a 12 month high of C$47.49. The firm has a market cap of C$49.25 billion and a PE ratio of 15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$43.45.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.