Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.93.

TSE ATD.B opened at C$45.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$49.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$36.03 and a 12 month high of C$47.49.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

