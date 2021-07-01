AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

AB stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AB. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AllianceBernstein (AB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.