Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $421,000 Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,604 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth about $543,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,067,000 after acquiring an additional 62,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 120.1% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,203,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 656,670 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.36. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

